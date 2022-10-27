OnePlus offers deals on its flagship phones this festive season

Interestingly, OnePlus is offering a festive discount of ₹5,000 on the OnePlus 10 Pro, ₹2,000 on the OnePlus 10R and the OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition. You can also avail an instant bank discount of ₹6,000 on the purchase of the OnePlus 10 Pro, ₹3000 on the OnePlus 10R and OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition, and ₹5,000 on the OnePlus 10T, on using a ICICI Bank Debit or Credit Card on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in, and OnePlus Experience stores and other offline partner stores.