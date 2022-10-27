OnePlus offers deals on its flagship phones this festive season

With the ongoing festive season, OnePlus is back with the special festive offers running on the OnePlus flagship range to celebrations of the festivities. The company is offering special discounts on OnePlus 10T and the OnePlus 10 Pro.
The rear triple camera system in the OnePlus 10T has a 50 MP Sony IMX766 sensor complete with OIS. The camera brings out rich details in low light and unevenly lit environments with full 10-bit colour, which is 64 times more colour compared to smartphones that shoot in 8-bit colour.
Whereas, the OnePlus 10 Pro comes equipped with a custom-built 48 MP main camera with a Sony IMX789 sensor, a 8 MP telephoto camera offering a 3.3 X optical zoom that takes photos in 10-bit colour, and a 150 degree ultra-wide camera at the rear, which is one of the widest ultra-wide cameras ever on a OnePlus device.
Interestingly, OnePlus is offering a festive discount of ₹5,000 on the OnePlus 10 Pro, ₹2,000 on the OnePlus 10R and the OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition. You can also avail an instant bank discount of ₹6,000 on the purchase of the OnePlus 10 Pro, ₹3000 on the OnePlus 10R and OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition, and ₹5,000 on the OnePlus 10T, on using a ICICI Bank Debit or Credit Card on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in, and OnePlus Experience stores and other offline partner stores.
Notably, these offers are only valid for a minimum purchase value of ₹53,599, ₹28,049, ₹28,049, and 44,999 for the OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus 10R, OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition, and the OnePlus 10T respectively.
Moreover, the brand is offering its OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus 10R, OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition, as well as the OnePlus 10T with up to 9 months and 6 months no cost EMIs respectively. This offer is valid on transactions made with ICICI bank cards on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in, OnePlus Experience stores and offline partner stores.
Axis bank customers also have reason to rejoice as they can avail instant bank discounts of ₹6,000 on the purchase of the OnePlus 10 Pro, of ₹3,000 on the OnePlus 10R and OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition, and of ₹5,000 on the OnePlus 10T, via Axis Bank Debit and Credit Card transactions on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in, OnePlus Experience stores and other offline partner stores.
Additionally, users can also opt to purchase via Bajaj Finserv and HDFC Finance and avail 12 months no-cost EMI on the OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus 10R 5G, OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition, OnePlus 10T 5G, and OnePlus 9 series. The offer is available across OnePlus Experience stores and partner stores from October 1, 2022 to October 31, 2022.