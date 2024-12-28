The OnePlus Open 2 is anticipated to launch early next year, showcasing improvements in design, camera, and performance. Key features might include a sleek build, higher water resistance, a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, and dual selfie cameras.

Tech giant OnePlus is reportedly gearing up to launch the OnePlus Open 2, a successor to its 2023 foldable, early next year. Fresh leaks suggest exciting upgrades in design and specifications for the forthcoming device, which is expected to debut globally following its introduction in China as the Oppo Find N5. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to renders shared by Smartprix in collaboration with tipsters Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) and Yawn (@chunvn8888), the OnePlus Open 2 showcases a refined design with a larger circular camera module. This housing features a rearranged triple-camera setup in the top semicircle, accompanied by Hasselblad branding and an LED flash on the rear panel. The foldable is depicted in a sleek black finish with curved rear edges, measuring less than 10mm in thickness, potentially making it one of the slimmest foldable smartphones available.

One of the standout improvements could be its IPX8 water resistance rating, a notable upgrade from the IPX4 rating of its predecessor, added the report. The OnePlus Open 2 is also expected to pack considerable hardware power, with the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset at its core, supported by up to 16GB of RAM and a maximum storage capacity of 1TB. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Display specifications hint at an 8-inch LTPO main screen offering 2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, complemented by a 6.4-inch AMOLED cover screen. Camera enthusiasts might appreciate the rumoured triple 50MP rear sensor array, comprising a primary, ultra-wide, and telephoto lens. Additionally, dual selfie cameras – a 32MP and a 20MP – are also expected.

The foldable could feature a 5,900mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support, ensuring prolonged use with minimal downtime.

As OnePlus gears up for the global and Indian launch of its next-generation flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 13, on 7 January 2025, the OnePlus 12 is drawing attention due to a substantial price drop on Amazon. This makes it an appealing choice for budget-conscious buyers seeking a premium smartphone experience. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}