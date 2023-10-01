OnePlus is rumored to be gearing up for the launch of its inaugural foldable phone, expected to debut on October 19th. As per a report by 91mobiles, in what appears to be a carefully orchestrated leak, Indian actress Anushka Sharma was captured by paparazzi holding a foldable phone featuring a distinctive circular camera cutout on the rear, mirroring the previously leaked renders of the OnePlus Open.

According to reports, a video posted by Viral Bhayani showed Sharma intentionally and somewhat clumsily unfolding the phone in front of the paparazzi.

OnePlus has confirmed to launch its first foldable smartphone, possibly named the OnePlus Open, with an expected release date of October 19. The device might feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 16GB RAM, 256GB storage, dual displays (7.8-inch inner and 6.3-inch cover), as per several media reports.

As per a report by Gadgets360, OnePlus has revealed plans to introduce its inaugural foldable smartphone, with the official launch date and product name still pending confirmation.

Reportedly, at the TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 event held in San Francisco, California, OnePlus officially announced the launch of its inaugural foldable smartphone. The company has assured that additional information about this innovative device will be forthcoming through its official website, OnePlus forums, and social media channels. It is worth noting that while the device's name, potentially "OnePlus Open," was previously teased, it has not been confirmed at this time.

Moreover, a report from well-known tipster Max Jambor, who goes by the handle @MaxJmb on X (formerly Twitter), has suggested that the OnePlus Open is slated for launch on October 19.

Reportedly, in terms of its camera setup, the OnePlus Open is likely to feature a triple rear camera configuration, comprising a 50 MP sensor equipped with optical image stabilization (OIS), a 48 MP sensor housing an ultra-wide lens, and a 32 MP sensor with a periscope lens. On the front, for selfies and video calls, it may sport dual 32 MP front camera sensors.

