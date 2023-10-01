OnePlus Open foldable smartphone makes a surprise appearance with actress Anushka Sharma
OnePlus is rumored to be gearing up for the launch of its inaugural foldable phone, expected to debut on October 19th. As per a report by 91mobiles, in what appears to be a carefully orchestrated leak, Indian actress Anushka Sharma was captured by paparazzi holding a foldable phone featuring a distinctive circular camera cutout on the rear, mirroring the previously leaked renders of the OnePlus Open.