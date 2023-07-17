OnePlus opens its new Experience store in Bengaluru: Details

Smartphone brand OnePlus has inaugurated its new experience store in Bengaluru. The Store is located at the city’s Forum Mall, Konanakunte Cross, Kanakapura Road. The store, the company says, is designed to provide customers with a space where they can get hands-on with OnePlus products and experience them.

The new store will showcase OnePlus’ entire ecosystem including their premium flagship smartphones, Nord devices, OnePlus TVs, monitors, hearables, and more. It is spread over a spacious area covering 1711 square feet. It is situated on the second floor of the bustling The Forum Mall.

"The store offers a unique shopping environment for community members, allowing them to experience and purchase the recently launched OnePlus 11 and the new OnePlus Pad. Visitors can also witness the seamless connected ecosystem experience that OnePlus products have to offer," the company said in a statement.

Meanwhile, OnePlus is reportedly planning to launch its flagship OnePlus 12 in December this year. Alleged renders of the smartphone recently appeared online. Smartprix in collaboration with OnLeaks have shared images of OnePlus 12 that shows the handset featuring a similar design as the existing model.

However, taking a closer look at the renders shows the revamped camera setup. OnePlus seems to have taken inspiration from the Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ and embraced a periscopic telephoto lens system, departing from the conventional telephoto lens seen in its predecessor, the OnePlus 11. The periscopic lens, showcased by a sleek black strip, adds a touch of sophistication to the camera module.

While the overall design of the camera module is circular, the OnePlus 12 introduces a square-ish camera island that seamlessly integrates into the side frame. A chromed-out stainless steel bump beneath the camera ring elevates the device's visual appeal.

However, the horizontal placement of the periscopic lenses presented a challenge when it came to accommodating the LED flash within the module. As a result, OnePlus ingeniously relocated the LED Flash outside the circular ring, positioning it at the top left corner of the island.

On the front, OnePlus 12 seems to have slimmer bezels compared to its predecessor. Also, one can see that the selfie camera punch hole has been moved from left to the centre of the display.