OnePlus opens its new Experience store in Bengaluru: Details

OnePlus opens its new Experience store in Bengaluru: Details2 min read 17 Jul 2023, 06:12 PM IST
OnePlus has opened a new experience store in Bengaluru, India, showcasing its range of smartphones, TVs, and other products. The company is also rumored to be launching its flagship OnePlus 12 in December.
Smartphone brand OnePlus has inaugurated its new experience store in Bengaluru. The Store is located at the city’s Forum Mall, Konanakunte Cross, Kanakapura Road. The store, the company says, is designed to provide customers with a space where they can get hands-on with OnePlus products and experience them.
