OnePlus OxygenOS 16 now available to install: Availability, top features, design & more

On 16 October 2025, OnePlus released OxygenOS 16, its latest OS for smartphones and tablets, starting with the OnePlus 15. The update adds AI features, Plus Mind, Google Gemini, productivity tools, enhanced performance, cross-device connectivity, and tablet optimisations.

Govind Choudhary
Updated17 Oct 2025, 07:28 AM IST
On 16 October 2025, OnePlus released OxygenOS 16, the latest version of its operating system for smartphones and tablets.
On 16 October 2025, OnePlus released OxygenOS 16, the latest version of its operating system for smartphones and tablets.(OnePlus)

On 16 October 2025, OnePlus released OxygenOS 16, the latest version of its operating system for smartphones and tablets. The update introduces artificial intelligence features, improved system responsiveness, and expanded cross-device functionality. It will first be available on the OnePlus 15 and then phased out to older devices.

AI Integration with Plus Mind

The update includes Plus Mind, a system designed to organise on-screen content in a central hub called Mind Space. Users can access it via a dedicated key or a three-finger swipe. Plus Mind can extract contextual information, such as dates from event posters, and suggest calendar entries. It also supports long screenshots and allows users to assign the Plus Key to functions like camera, flashlight, voice recording, or switching between ring, vibrate, and silent modes.

Google Gemini for Context-Aware Assistance

OxygenOS 16 integrates Google Gemini, which can access content stored in Mind Space to provide context-aware recommendations. For example, users can request a home decor plan based on saved design content, with Gemini generating suggestions using the data from Mind Space.

Productivity and Creative Tools

The update includes an AI Productivity Suite, with features such as AI Writer for content creation, mind maps, and charts, and AI Scan, which converts documents, whiteboards, and receipts into editable PDFs. For photography, tools such as AI Portrait Glow and AI Perfect Shot are included. Experimental features like YumSee (text-to-image) and Party Up (image-to-video) are available through the AI PlayLab.

Performance and Cross-Device Connectivity

OxygenOS 16 introduces Parallel Processing 2.0, allowing new animations to begin before previous actions complete, improving system fluidity. Seamless Cross-Ecosystem Connectivity enables integration with Windows and Mac PCs, as well as Apple devices, including Apple Watch notifications, phone camera control, and health data tracking.

The Open Beta Program starts on 17 October 2025, giving users early access to the new features.

Interface and Customisation

The update includes a redesigned interface with Flux Theme 2.0, dynamic wallpapers, Gaussian blur effects, and translucent elements across the home screen, app drawer, and Quick Settings. Fluid Cloud functions as an interactive hub for third-party app notifications and updates. Native apps, including Clock and Calculator, have been redesigned with updated visual feedback.

Security Enhancements

OxygenOS 16 introduces the Private Computing Cloud, a security framework designed to protect sensitive data at both GPU and CPU levels while maintaining privacy in cloud storage.

Optimised for Tablets

On tablets, the update provides a scalable home screen, an expanded app dock supporting up to 18 apps, and multitasking via Open Canvas, which allows up to five apps to run simultaneously (three in split-view, two as resizable floating windows). Tablets also support integration with Windows PCs for file transfer and virtual trackpad control. The Photos app includes built-in video editing and Motion Photo conversion.

Availability

The Open Beta Program starts on 17 October 2025, giving users early access to the new features. The OnePlus 15 will ship with OxygenOS 16 pre-installed, with a gradual rollout to other devices planned.

