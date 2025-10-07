OnePlus OxygenOS 16 set to launch in India on 16 October: How to install and eligible devices

OnePlus has officially confirmed that OxygenOS 16 will be launched in India on 16 October 2025, just a day after Oppo unveils ColorOS 16 in China. While details remain scarce, the new iteration is expected to feature deeper AI integration, possibly leveraging Google Gemini, alongside the smooth and fluid user experience that OxygenOS is known for.

What is OxygenOS 16? OxygenOS 16 is the latest version of OnePlus’ proprietary Android skin. Over the years, OxygenOS has earned a reputation for being one of the fastest and most responsive UIs in the Android ecosystem. Although it shares similarities with Realme and Oppo skins, OnePlus users benefit from these features without ads or unnecessary bloatware.

How can I install OxygenOS 16 after the rollout? Step 1: Check for official updates Make sure your device is running the latest stable version of OnePlus software. Navigate to: Settings > System & updates > Software update

Step 2: Connect to Wi-Fi A stable Wi-Fi connection is recommended to avoid excessive mobile data usage.

Step 3: Download and install Tap on any available update. The system will automatically download and install the update after a reboot.

Which devices are eligible for the update? The OxygenOS 16 update will be available for a wide range of devices, including:

OnePlus 13, 13R, 13S

OnePlus Open

OnePlus 12, 12R

OnePlus 11, 11R

OnePlus Nord 5, 4, 3

OnePlus Nord CE5, CE4, CE4 Lite

OnePlus Pad 3, Pad Lite, Pad 2, Pad Note: This update will be the final software upgrade for the Nord CE 4, Nord CE 4 Lite, and OnePlus Nord 3, as per the company’s update policy of two to three years.

What new features can we expect? While OnePlus has not shared a full feature list, the update is likely to bring:

Enhanced AI-powered functionality

Closer integration with Google Gemini

Improved overall UI fluidity and responsiveness