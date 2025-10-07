OnePlus OxygenOS 16 set to launch in India on 16 October: How to install and eligible devices

OnePlus will launch OxygenOS 16 in India on 16 October 2025, bringing enhanced AI features and smoother UI. Eligible devices include OnePlus 13, 12, 11 series, Nord models, and Pads. Here is how you can install the update once rolled out.

Govind Choudhary
Updated7 Oct 2025, 10:43 AM IST
OxygenOS 16 is the latest version of OnePlus’ proprietary Android skin. Over the years, it earned a reputation for being one of the fastest and most responsive UIs in the Android ecosystem.
OxygenOS 16 is the latest version of OnePlus’ proprietary Android skin. Over the years, it earned a reputation for being one of the fastest and most responsive UIs in the Android ecosystem. (X: OnePlus)

OnePlus has officially confirmed that OxygenOS 16 will be launched in India on 16 October 2025, just a day after Oppo unveils ColorOS 16 in China. While details remain scarce, the new iteration is expected to feature deeper AI integration, possibly leveraging Google Gemini, alongside the smooth and fluid user experience that OxygenOS is known for.

What is OxygenOS 16?

OxygenOS 16 is the latest version of OnePlus’ proprietary Android skin. Over the years, OxygenOS has earned a reputation for being one of the fastest and most responsive UIs in the Android ecosystem. Although it shares similarities with Realme and Oppo skins, OnePlus users benefit from these features without ads or unnecessary bloatware.

How can I install OxygenOS 16 after the rollout?

Step 1: Check for official updates

Make sure your device is running the latest stable version of OnePlus software. Navigate to: Settings > System & updates > Software update

Step 2: Connect to Wi-Fi

A stable Wi-Fi connection is recommended to avoid excessive mobile data usage.

Step 3: Download and install

Tap on any available update. The system will automatically download and install the update after a reboot.

Which devices are eligible for the update?

The OxygenOS 16 update will be available for a wide range of devices, including:

  • OnePlus 13, 13R, 13S
  • OnePlus Open
  • OnePlus 12, 12R
  • OnePlus 11, 11R
  • OnePlus Nord 5, 4, 3
  • OnePlus Nord CE5, CE4, CE4 Lite
  • OnePlus Pad 3, Pad Lite, Pad 2, Pad

Note: This update will be the final software upgrade for the Nord CE 4, Nord CE 4 Lite, and OnePlus Nord 3, as per the company’s update policy of two to three years.

What new features can we expect?

While OnePlus has not shared a full feature list, the update is likely to bring:

  • Enhanced AI-powered functionality
  • Closer integration with Google Gemini
  • Improved overall UI fluidity and responsiveness

With OxygenOS 16, OnePlus continues to deliver its hallmark smooth experience, while gradually introducing AI-driven enhancements that aim to make the smartphone interface smarter and more intuitive.

