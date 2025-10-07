OnePlus OxygenOS 16 set to launch in India on 16 October: How to install and eligible devices

OnePlus has officially confirmed that OxygenOS 16 will be launched in India on 16 October 2025, just a day after Oppo unveils ColorOS 16 in China. While details remain scarce, the new iteration is expected to feature deeper AI integration, possibly leveraging Google Gemini, alongside the smooth and fluid user experience that OxygenOS is known for.
OxygenOS 16 is the latest version of OnePlus’ proprietary Android skin. Over the years, OxygenOS has earned a reputation for being one of the fastest and most responsive UIs in the Android ecosystem. Although it shares similarities with Realme and Oppo skins, OnePlus users benefit from these features without ads or unnecessary bloatware.
Make sure your device is running the latest stable version of OnePlus software. Navigate to: Settings > System & updates > Software update
A stable Wi-Fi connection is recommended to avoid excessive mobile data usage.
Tap on any available update. The system will automatically download and install the update after a reboot.
The OxygenOS 16 update will be available for a wide range of devices, including:
Note: This update will be the final software upgrade for the Nord CE 4, Nord CE 4 Lite, and OnePlus Nord 3, as per the company’s update policy of two to three years.
While OnePlus has not shared a full feature list, the update is likely to bring:
With OxygenOS 16, OnePlus continues to deliver its hallmark smooth experience, while gradually introducing AI-driven enhancements that aim to make the smartphone interface smarter and more intuitive.