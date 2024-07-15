OnePlus Pad 2 prices leaked ahead of official debut: Everything we know so far
Leaked pricing for the OnePlus Pad 2 indicates a higher cost of Rs. 45,999 compared to the previous model. The tablet is expected to come with a 12.1-inch screen, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, 13MP rear camera, and 67W fast charging support.
Chinese tech giant OnePlus is gearing up to unveil the OnePlus Pad 2 on July 16, and before the formal debut, a new leak has reportedly revealed the Indian pricing for the upcoming tablet. According to the leak, the OnePlus Pad 2 may come with a higher price tag compared to last year’s OnePlus Pad.