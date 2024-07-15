Chinese tech giant OnePlus is gearing up to unveil the OnePlus Pad 2 on July 16, and before the formal debut, a new leak has reportedly revealed the Indian pricing for the upcoming tablet. According to the leak, the OnePlus Pad 2 may come with a higher price tag compared to last year’s OnePlus Pad.

Tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) shared the alleged Indian pricing and specifications of the OnePlus Pad 2 on X, along with images of the tablet’s box. The leak suggests that the OnePlus Pad 2 will have a Maximum Retail Price (MRP) of Rs. 47,999, while the offering price is expected to be Rs. 45,999. Additionally, the Smart Keyboard and Stylo 2 stylus are said to be priced at Rs. 11,999 and Rs. 5,000, respectively. The box images indicate that the tablet will measure 268.6x195x65mm and weigh 584 grams.

The reported pricing suggests a significant increase compared to its predecessor. The OnePlus Pad, launched last year, had a starting price of Rs. 37,999 for the base model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The higher-end variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage was priced at Rs. 39,999.

In terms of specifications, the OnePlus Pad 2 is expected to run on Android 14-based OxygenOS 14 and feature a 12.1-inch IPS LCD screen with 3K resolution. It is rumored to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. The tablet is also said to come with a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera. It will likely house a 9,510mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging.

The OnePlus Summer launch will feature the highly anticipated OnePlus Nord 4. While this smartphone will be the main highlight, the company will also introduce the Watch 2R, Nord Buds 3 Pro, and the OnePlus Pad 2. The event will be held in Milan, Italy, and will be livestreamed for online viewers on the company's YouTube channel at 6:30 PM IST.

