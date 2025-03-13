The upcoming OnePlus Pad 2 Pro will likely include significant upgrades like a larger 13.2-inch display, Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, and a 10,000mAh battery. It is expected to be released in China by mid-2025, focusing on high-performance gaming.

OnePlus is reportedly gearing up to launch the OnePlus Pad 2 Pro. According to a well-known tipster, the upcoming tablet is expected to feature several key enhancements, including a more powerful chipset, a larger display, and an improved battery capacity. The OnePlus Pad 2 Pro is likely to be introduced in the Chinese market by mid-2025.

Expected specifications and features A recent post on Weibo by tipster Digital Chat Station, translated from Chinese, suggests that the OnePlus Pad 2 Pro will be powered by the latest "full-blooded" octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. The tablet is anticipated to focus on gaming and e-sports, positioning itself as a high-performance device. It is also expected to support up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and offer up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 internal storage.

One of the most notable upgrades may come in the form of its display. The OnePlus Pad 2 Pro is tipped to feature a custom 13.2-inch LCD screen with a 3.4K resolution. Previous leaks have hinted at a potential upgrade to a 13-inch "Huaxing" LCD panel with a resolution of 3,840 x 2,400 pixels, a 144Hz refresh rate, up to 600 nits of brightness, and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. This marks a significant leap from its predecessor, the OnePlus Pad Pro, which currently boasts a 12.1-inch 3K display.

Camera and battery improvements The OnePlus Pad 2 Pro is rumoured to retain the 13MP rear camera and 8MP front camera found in the existing model. However, the battery capacity is set for an upgrade. Reports suggest the upcoming tablet will house a 10,000mAh battery with fast charging capabilities, either 67W or 80W. This is an improvement over the OnePlus Pad Pro, which comes equipped with a 9,510mAh battery supporting 67W SuperVOOC fast charging.

Launch timeline and market expectations The OnePlus Pad 2 Pro is expected to launch in China within the first half of 2025. While details regarding its global availability remain unclear, tech enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting an official confirmation from OnePlus.