OnePlus Pad Go 2 launching in India on 17 December: Expected price, specifications and more

OnePlus has announced that its budget friendly tablet, the OnePlus Pad Go 2, will be making its debut in India on 17 December alongside the OnePlus 15R. Notably, the company had launched its original OnePlus Pad Go in late 2023 and this is the first time it is refreshing the series in over two years.

However, from the looks of it, OnePlus seems to be going all in on this tablet launch with the company already announcing support for a stylus and 5G support on the top end variant. Notably, the original Pad Go did not come with stylus support while the Pad series has consistently been launched with a separate stylus and keyboard.

View full Image OnePlus Pad Go 2

What do we know about OnePlus Pad Go 2? OnePlus Pad Go 2 will launch in India in Shadow Black and Lavender Drift colour variants. The tablet will come with 5G internet support but only on the top end 8 GB + 256 GB variant in Shadow Black.

In the teaser image for the tablet, OnePlus Pad Go 2 features a small circular bump, which suggests that it will come with a single camera lens on the back.

The tablet is also confirmed to run on the latest OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16. In case you are not familiar with the UI, it is the latest skin from OnePlus and comes with several additions like lockscreen customisations, fluid animations and AI backed features baked into key first party apps like Recorder and Notes.

Also Read | I used the OnePlus Pad 3 as my laptop for 90 days and there is no switching back

However, it remains to be seen if OnePlus is keen on bringing its Plus Mind to tablets as well. For instance, the OnePlus Pad 3, which I reviewed earlier this year, did not come with a Plus key or the Mind Space app installed, but since OnePlus is boldly levying the OnePlus AI logo on the teaser, one would hope that the app and the Gemini integration for it could be in the works as well.