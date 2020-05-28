OnePlus postpones sale date of OnePlus 8 series

OnePlus launched the much awaited OnePlus 8 series last month and earlier this month the company revealed that they will finally start selling from 29 May. However, it seems that interested buyers will have to wait longer. OnePlus has not revealed any further date for the sale but it claims that they will happen soon.

OnePlus, on their public forum disclosed that they will be postponing the sale of OnePlus 8 series due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’. The company claimed that their production was temporarily halted last week which led to changes in their plan for open sales.

OnePlus, on their public forum disclosed that they will be postponing the sale of OnePlus 8 series due to 'unforeseen circumstances'. The company claimed that their production was temporarily halted last week which led to changes in their plan for open sales.

However, the company has given some assurances stating that the production has resumed already. Apart from that, OnePlus will holding a ‘special limited sale’ across online and offline channels for the OnePlus 8 5G at 12PM on 29 May.

The open sale schedule for both OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro will be revealed at a later date. According to the forum, customers who had already booked their devices on amazon.in and OnePlus stores can purchase devices as and when stocks are available.

The launch offers on the OnePlus 8 series includes ₹3000 instant discount on OnePlus 8 Pro 5G and ₹2000 instant discount on OnePlus 8 5G on purchase using SBI credit cards. The company will be offering upto 12 months of no cost EMI across oneplus.in and Amazon.in.

Additionally, users can avail upto 12 months of no-cost EMI across all online and offline channels on purchase using SBI credit cards. Bajaj Finance customers can purchase the devices at one-third of the total value, while paying the remaining amount at low monthly instalments over the course of 12 months.

Apart from that OnePlus is offering benefits worht ₹6000 including ₹150 off on 40 prepaid recharges of ₹349 with Jio. The Red Cable Club members get flat 10% off on the screen protection plan on purchase of OnePlus 8 series 5G.

