OnePlus Republic Day Sale announced: OnePlus 15, 15R, Nord 5 prices slashed; check dates and bank offers

OnePlus has announced its Freedom Sale which will bring discounts on the company's smartphones, tablets, and audio products across various platforms. The products that will receive discounts include the newly launched OnePlus 15 lineup, Nord series, Buds lineup and more.

When does OnePlus Freedom Sale begin? OnePlus Freedom Sale will kick off from 16 January, 2026 across online and offline channels. The smartphones will be available to buy on Amazon, OnePlus.in, OnePlus Experience Stores and offline outlets like Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales and others. Meanwhile, the tablets can also be purchased from Flipkart.

The audio products can be purchased via Flipkart, Amazon, Myntra, Blinkit and other authorised channels.

OnePlus Freedom Sale offers: 1) OnePlus 15: OnePlus 15 was launched in India late last year at a price of ₹72,999. However, during the upcoming sale, the OnePlus flagship can be purchased with an instant discount of ₹4,000, taking the effective price to ₹68,999.

Moreover, the company is also offering six months of no-cost EMI and bundling OnePlus Nord Buds 3 with the purchase of the device.

2) OnePlus 15R: OnePlus 15R will be listed during the sale at its usual price of ₹47,999, but customers can avail a ₹3,000 instant bank discount till 26 January, taking the effective price of the device to ₹44,999. Post 26 January, the phone can be bought at an effective price of ₹45,999.

3) OnePlus 13: OnePlus’ 2025 flagship, the OnePlus 13, was launched at a price of ₹69,999. During the sale, it will see a massive temporary price drop of ₹8,000 along with a bank discount of ₹4,000, bringing the effective price down to ₹57,999.

The OnePlus 13 is the last OnePlus flagship to come with Hasselblad branding and also features the alert slider and classic OnePlus design with a circular camera module and metal frame.

4) OnePlus 13R: OnePlus 13R was launched last year for ₹42,999, but the phone will be getting up to ₹6,000 price drop and up to ₹1,000 bank discount during the upcoming sale.

5) Tablets: OnePlus Pad 2 will receive a ₹2,000 instant bank discount during the sale, taking the effective price to ₹34,999. Similarly, the OnePlus Pad 3 will be eligible for a ₹3,000 instant bank discount and will be effectively available for ₹44,999. Customers purchasing the tablet till 26 January will also get a free Stylo 2.

Meanwhile, the recently launched OnePlus Pad Go 2 will receive a ₹1,000 temporary price drop and ₹2,000 instant bank discount, taking the effective price to ₹23,999.

The OnePlus Pad Go will get a ₹3,000 price drop and ₹1,000 bank discount, taking the effective price to ₹13,999. The Pad Lite, on the other hand, will be available for ₹11,999 with a ₹2,000 price drop and ₹2,000 bank discount.

6) Audio products: OnePlus Buds 4 will get a ₹700 price drop and a ₹300 bank discount, taking the effective price to ₹4,999. Similarly, OnePlus’ flagship Buds Pro 3 will be effectively available at a price of ₹9,999 with a ₹1,000 price drop and a ₹1,000 bank discount.

The company is also offering no-cost EMI options for the Buds Pro 3 and Buds 4.

OnePlus is also offering discounts on the Nord Buds 3, Nord Buds 3 Pro, Nord Buds 3R, along with its neckband lineup of Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC and Bullets Wireless Z3.