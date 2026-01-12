Subscribe

OnePlus Republic Day Sale announced: OnePlus 15, 15R, Nord 5 prices slashed; check dates and bank offers

OnePlus Freedom Sale starts on January 16, 2026 with discounts on smartphones, tablets, and audio products. The top deals during the sale include OnePlus15, OnePlus 15R, OnePlus Nord 5, OnePlus Pad 3 and more 

Aman Gupta
Updated12 Jan 2026, 03:45 PM IST
Advertisement
OnePlus Freedome Sale
OnePlus Freedome Sale

OnePlus has announced its Freedom Sale which will bring discounts on the company's smartphones, tablets, and audio products across various platforms. The products that will receive discounts include the newly launched OnePlus 15 lineup, Nord series, Buds lineup and more.

When does OnePlus Freedom Sale begin?

OnePlus Freedom Sale will kick off from 16 January, 2026 across online and offline channels. The smartphones will be available to buy on Amazon, OnePlus.in, OnePlus Experience Stores and offline outlets like Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales and others. Meanwhile, the tablets can also be purchased from Flipkart.

Advertisement

The audio products can be purchased via Flipkart, Amazon, Myntra, Blinkit and other authorised channels.

OnePlus Freedom Sale offers:

1) OnePlus 15:

OnePlus 15 was launched in India late last year at a price of 72,999. However, during the upcoming sale, the OnePlus flagship can be purchased with an instant discount of 4,000, taking the effective price to 68,999.

Moreover, the company is also offering six months of no-cost EMI and bundling OnePlus Nord Buds 3 with the purchase of the device.

2) OnePlus 15R:

OnePlus 15R will be listed during the sale at its usual price of 47,999, but customers can avail a 3,000 instant bank discount till 26 January, taking the effective price of the device to 44,999. Post 26 January, the phone can be bought at an effective price of 45,999.

Advertisement

3) OnePlus 13:

OnePlus’ 2025 flagship, the OnePlus 13, was launched at a price of 69,999. During the sale, it will see a massive temporary price drop of 8,000 along with a bank discount of 4,000, bringing the effective price down to 57,999.

The OnePlus 13 is the last OnePlus flagship to come with Hasselblad branding and also features the alert slider and classic OnePlus design with a circular camera module and metal frame.

4) OnePlus 13R:

OnePlus 13R was launched last year for 42,999, but the phone will be getting up to 6,000 price drop and up to 1,000 bank discount during the upcoming sale.

Advertisement

5) Tablets:

OnePlus Pad 2 will receive a 2,000 instant bank discount during the sale, taking the effective price to 34,999. Similarly, the OnePlus Pad 3 will be eligible for a 3,000 instant bank discount and will be effectively available for 44,999. Customers purchasing the tablet till 26 January will also get a free Stylo 2.

Meanwhile, the recently launched OnePlus Pad Go 2 will receive a 1,000 temporary price drop and 2,000 instant bank discount, taking the effective price to 23,999.

The OnePlus Pad Go will get a 3,000 price drop and 1,000 bank discount, taking the effective price to 13,999. The Pad Lite, on the other hand, will be available for 11,999 with a 2,000 price drop and 2,000 bank discount.

Advertisement

6) Audio products:

OnePlus Buds 4 will get a 700 price drop and a 300 bank discount, taking the effective price to 4,999. Similarly, OnePlus’ flagship Buds Pro 3 will be effectively available at a price of 9,999 with a 1,000 price drop and a 1,000 bank discount.

The company is also offering no-cost EMI options for the Buds Pro 3 and Buds 4.

OnePlus is also offering discounts on the Nord Buds 3, Nord Buds 3 Pro, Nord Buds 3R, along with its neckband lineup of Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC and Bullets Wireless Z3.

ProductLaunch PricePrice DropDiscountNet Effective Price
OnePlus 1572,999NAupto 400068,999
OnePlus 15R47,999NAupto 300044,999
OnePlus Nord 533,9991500upto 150030,999
OnePlus Nord CE524,999500upto 150022,999
OnePlus 1369,9998000upto 400057,999
OnePlus 13R42,999Up to 6000upto 100037,999
OnePlus 13S54,9992,000upto 3,00049,999
OnePlus Buds 45,9997003004,999
OnePlus Buds Pro 311,9991,00010009,999
OnePlus Nord Buds 32,2994002001,699
OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro2,9995001502,349
OnePlus Nord Buds 3r1,799300501,449
OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC2,0993001501,649
OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 1,6994001001,199
OnePlus Pad 236,9990upto 200034,999
OnePlus Pad Go17,9993000upto 100013,999
OnePlus Pad Lite15,9992000upto 200011,999
OnePlus Pad 347,9990upto 300044,999
OnePlus Pad Go 226,9991000upto 200023,999
 
 
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Business NewsTechnologyNewsOnePlus Republic Day Sale announced: OnePlus 15, 15R, Nord 5 prices slashed; check dates and bank offers
Read Next Story