OnePlus reveals design of new flagship series

OnePlus 8 is close to launch and the company has officially started revealing its new flagship bit by bit. The new smartphone was even revealed in a video by the company which gives us a good idea about what to expect from the next generation of OnePlus flagship.

Oneplus founder and CEO, Pet Lau also posted a lot of information about the new phone, down to the new colour that the it will come in.

The promotional video posted by the company revealed sketches and renders of the OnePlus 8 in all new Glacial Green colour. Pete Lau went on to describe the texture on the new device. He claimed that they will be maintaining the same frost finish on the upcoming flagship but with better ergonomics.

The new Glacial Green colour

His post Lau stated, “in the OnePlus 8 series, we've managed to achieve the fifth generation of matte-frosted glass using a new crafting process. To me, this is OnePlus' best CMF [colour, material, finishing] to date. It is sure to astonish and impress anyone who touches it, just as it did from me."

OnePlus will be launching the OnePlus 8 alongside the OnePlus 8 Pro. The devices are expected to feature flagship specifications. This time OnePlus will go all in with the specifications. The company will, for the first time, provide wireless charging on their device. They have claimed that the wireless charging speed will be 30W which is at par with the speed that current generation OnePlus wired chargers provide. The smartphone will also get an IP certification for dust and water proofing, another first for OnePlus.

While these changes will bring the phones almost at par with other high-end premium smartphones from Samsung and Apple, the price is also expected to get a substantial hike. The new series will be launched on 14 April

