OnePlus has updated the Android OS update schedule for some of its devices currently available in the open market. OnePlus has refreshed the update cycle for its OnePlus 8 series and flagship smartphones launched after. The company has also announced the update schedule for Nord, Nord CE and Nord N devices.

The software maintenance schedule was updated after OnePlus decided to merge its OxygenOS with Oppo’s ColorOS. OxygenOS has been well-liked for its clean and almost stock Android experience among OnePlus users. OnePlus said that it plans to leverage its shared resources with Oppo to improve efficiency and standardise the software experience with OxygenOS across its portfolio.

Will your OnePlus phone use OxygenOS in future?

Even after the merger with ColorOS, upcoming OnePlus devices across markets will continue to use OxygenOS as before, “but now built on a more stable and stronger platform," the company said. Existing devices included in the updated software maintenance schedule that are still due to receive OS and security updates will receive them via an OTA update along with Android 12.

Users will not even notice the merger between Oxygen OS and ColorOS as the changes are happening “behind the scenes," OnePlus said. “We now have a larger and even more capable team of developers, more advanced R&D resources, and a more streamlined development process all coming together to improve the OxygenOS experience."

Is your OnePlus phone eligible for new update schedule?

OnePlus has released the list of devices that will be part of its new software update schedule. The full list of devices is below:

OnePlus 8 and newer devices

All OnePlus 8 and newer flagship smartphones from the company will receive 3 major Android updates and 4 years of security updates. This also includes T and R models. The devices under this list are OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9R, OnePlus 9, OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8.

Older flagship OnePlus phones released prior to the OnePlus 8 series will follow the previous schedule of 2 major Android updates and 3 years of security updates. Software update plans for carrier versions will follow the requirements of our carrier partners. This includes OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7.

OnePlus Nord and Nord CE

The first OnePlus Nord and newer OnePlus Nord and OnePlus Nord CE will receive 2 major Android updates and 3 years of security updates.

OnePlus Nord N series

Starting from N10 and N100, all N series devices will receive 1 major Android update and 3 years of security updates. This would include OnePlus Nord 10 5G, Nord 100 and Nord 200 5G.

Devices older than OnePlus 8

Flagship devices released prior to the OnePlus 8 series will follow the previous schedule of 2 major Android updates and 3 years of security updates

