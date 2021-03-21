OnePlus will be conducting a launch event on 23 March. The Chinese company will be launching its new flagship OnePlus 9 series. Along with the flagship smartphone series, OnePlus will be introducing its first smartwatch. The company has revealed various teasers for the new watch.

A new leak from a credible source gives us a good glimpse at the upcoming OnePlus smartwatch. Falling in line with all the teasers, the leak revealed a round dial smartwatch. The new smartwatch looks similar to the Oppo Watch RX in terms of design. The smartwatch in the leaked image carries design textures similar to what the company has been sharing through images and short videos.

The watch in the image gets two buttons to operate and manoeuvre the operating system. The OnePlus smartwatch is expected to skip Google’s wearable operating system WearOS.

Further confirming that OnePlus will reveal the smartwatch on 23 March, the company has also put out a blog that drops strong hints about the upcoming smartwatch. The blog titled "Watch this space for something new" states, "As the clock is ticking down to the launch of our latest flagship, we’re excited to bring you an exclusive Community announcement... it’s time for something new. This fresh addition to the OnePlus family is healthy, punctual and even takes care of you while you sleep."

