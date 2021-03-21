OnePlus smartwatch: Here’s what the upcoming watch might look like

Further confirming that OnePlus will reveal the smartwatch on 23 March, the company has also put out a blog that drops strong hints about the upcoming smartwatch. The blog titled "Watch this space for something new" states, "As the clock is ticking down to the launch of our latest flagship, we’re excited to bring you an exclusive Community announcement... it’s time for something new. This fresh addition to the OnePlus family is healthy, punctual and even takes care of you while you sleep."

