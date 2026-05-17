OnePlus suddenly pauses latest OxygenOS 16 update: here's what happened

OnePlus has announced that it is pulling the brakes on two OxygenOS 16 updates, specifically OxygenOS 16.0.7.XXX and 16.0.5.XXX. The company noted in a community post that a ‘small number’ of users began experiencing abnormal restart and boot issues after updating to these versions, which led to the decision to suspend the rollout.

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“To ensure device stability and protect user experience, we have immediately paused the rollout of the above-mentioned builds while our engineering team investigates the root cause and prepares a fix,” a OnePlus engineer wrote in a community post.

Will the update resume? OnePlus says it is working on resolving the issue at the ‘highest priority’ and that once the problem is identified and the update is validated for stability and reliability, the rollout will resume. However, there is no confirmed timeline on when the update will be available again.

"We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and concern this has caused. We understand the impact this may have on affected users, and we are taking this matter extremely seriously,” the engineer added. “At the same time, we are reviewing and strengthening our testing and quality assurance processes to help prevent similar situations in the future."

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OnePlus has also not clarified which devices the update was meant for. However, reports suggest that the update was meant for devices in the US and India and likely included devices from the OnePlus Nord CE 4 onwards.

OxygenOS 16

So if you are unsure about what happened to your latest OxygenOS update, now you have the answer. The update should arrive in due time and will be available to download via ‘official channels’, which likely means you'll be able to install it through the Settings app on your phone just like previous updates.

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Notably, OnePlus has been on a bit of a rollout streak in the last few months, launching multiple products one after another in a bid to win back some of its lost market share. Just recently, the company launched the OnePlus Nord 6, followed by the OnePlus Pad 4, the Nord CE 6 and Nord CE 6 Lite.

Meanwhile, the company also began rolling out the OxygenOS 16.1 update to the OnePlus 15 and OnePlus 13 series, which brought a number of new updates. This included the addition of Live Space, a lock screen pill-shaped capsule very similar to the ‘Now Bar’ on Samsung phones.

The update also brings an ‘Organize’ tab, which allows users to arrange their app drawer and home screen icons with a new one-click button.

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There are also new animations, improved AI features and a brand-new layout in the camera app which is reminiscent of the app on iPhones.

About the Author Aman Gupta Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial...Read More ✕ Aman Gupta

His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).

Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.



You can find Aman on Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial intelligence and consumer technology, reporting on everything from the ethical debates around AI models to shifts in the smartphone market.His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.You can find Aman on LinkedIn and on X at @nobugsfound , or reach him via email at aman.gupta@htdigital.in