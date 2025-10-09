OnePlus teases key OxygenOS 16 features ahead of launch, open beta goes live for select devices in India

OnePlus has started teasing its new OxygenOS 16 UI ahead of its global launch on October 16. The new UI will replace OxygenOS 15 on eligible OnePlus devices, which received a lot of plaudits last year for being among the smoothest Android skins on the market.

​The Chinese smartphone maker has created a dedicated microsite for OxygenOS 16 that showcases some of the new features of the upcoming UI.

​As per a new teaser, OxygenOS 16 will come with ‘Flow Motion’ animations to make app opening and closing animations feel smoother. The company also says it is taking the ‘Parallel Processing’ feature beyond the home screen.

​OnePlus first introduced Parallel Processing with OxygenOS 15, calling it an ‘industry-first animation technology’ that enables simultaneous execution of various animation elements, leading to smoother and faster transitions between apps, and a better multi-tasking experience.

​With OxygenOS 15, OnePlus added a new feature to improve connectivity with iPhones, and the company now seems to be taking it forward with its successor. OnePlus teased that OxygenOS 16 will provide better connectivity with MacBooks and Windows PCs. The settings page OnePlus showed looks a lot like the one seen on OnePlus tablets, where users get access to various cross-device connectivity features like data sharing, clipboard synchronization, and more.

​Similar to last year, OxygenOS 16 is expected to have a similar layout to ColorOS 16, which is launching on October 15. However, OxygenOS is expected to remain free of bloatware and ads, which are usually found in ColorOS.

OnePlus OxygenOS 16 new features

​OxygenOS 16 Eligible Devices: ​Flagship models: OnePlus 11, OnePlus 11R, OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R, OnePlus Open, OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R, OnePlus 13s, OnePlus 15

​Nord series: OnePlus Nord 3, OnePlus Nord 4, OnePlus Nord 5

​Nord CE series: OnePlus Nord CE4, OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite, OnePlus Nord CE5

​Pad series: OnePlus Pad, OnePlus Pad 2, OnePlus Pad 3

​OnePlus Opens OxygenOS 16 Beta: ​In other related news, OnePlus has opened the OxygenOS 16 beta program for many of its devices. The beta is available only to select flagship devices like the OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13s, OnePlus 13R, OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R, and OnePlus Open.

​However, the beta is currently only live for Indian users and runs from October 9 to October 13. Moreover, users must also answer a questionnaire and wait for the company to approve their application before getting access to the new OxygenOS update.