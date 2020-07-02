OnePlus is all set to reveal a new range of TV series in India. The Chinese company will be launching the TVs today at an online event that will be streamed live on the company’s social media channels. The event is scheduled to start at 7 PM today.

OnePlus has put up a dedicated page for the new range of products on Amazon India’s website and there’s a lot of information regarding the new TV series.

Here’s what we know so far:

Price

OnePlus will be launching three new variants of the TVs. In one of the teasers revealed on the Amazon India application, OnePlus mentions three different prices. The cheapest of all variants will be priced below ₹20,000. The next variant will be priced below ₹30,000 and the top variant will be priced below ₹50,000.

Design

The new TV range is expected to extremely slim as OnePlus has compared the thickness of the panel with their own flagship smartphone OnePlus 8. The device is just 8mm thick. The TV will also support slim bezels if the teasers are to be believed.

Other Features

OnePlus is also offering Dolby VIsion Atmos with the new TVs. The Smart TVs are expected to run on Android with support from popular OTT platforms. The teasers at least confirm the support for Netflix.

