Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Technology >News >OnePlus to launch new TV series in India today with starting price under 20,000
OnePlus TV will launch today in India

OnePlus to launch new TV series in India today with starting price under 20,000

1 min read . 12:30 PM IST Danny Cyril D Cruze

  • OnePlus has put up a dedicated page for the new range of products on Amazon India’s website
  • The TV range is expected to extremely slim as OnePlus has compared it to the own flagship smartphone

OnePlus is all set to reveal a new range of TV series in India. The Chinese company will be launching the TVs today at an online event that will be streamed live on the company’s social media channels. The event is scheduled to start at 7 PM today.

OnePlus is all set to reveal a new range of TV series in India. The Chinese company will be launching the TVs today at an online event that will be streamed live on the company’s social media channels. The event is scheduled to start at 7 PM today.

OnePlus has put up a dedicated page for the new range of products on Amazon India’s website and there’s a lot of information regarding the new TV series.

OnePlus has put up a dedicated page for the new range of products on Amazon India’s website and there’s a lot of information regarding the new TV series.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Here’s what we know so far:

Price

OnePlus will be launching three new variants of the TVs. In one of the teasers revealed on the Amazon India application, OnePlus mentions three different prices. The cheapest of all variants will be priced below 20,000. The next variant will be priced below 30,000 and the top variant will be priced below 50,000.

Design

The new TV range is expected to extremely slim as OnePlus has compared the thickness of the panel with their own flagship smartphone OnePlus 8. The device is just 8mm thick. The TV will also support slim bezels if the teasers are to be believed.

Other Features

OnePlus is also offering Dolby VIsion Atmos with the new TVs. The Smart TVs are expected to run on Android with support from popular OTT platforms. The teasers at least confirm the support for Netflix.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated