OnePlus to shut down? Report claims company is being ‘dismantled’, CEO breaks silence

The tech world was left shocked as a report from Android Headlines started spreading like wildfire yesterday, claiming that OnePlus was being dismantled and wound down. The report cited declining sales numbers for the brand and a few cancelled devices, along with internal sources, as proof for its conclusion. However, OnePlus India CEO Robin Liu has now refuted those claims and said that business operations ‘continue as normal’.

In a post on X, Liu wrote, “I wanted to address some misinformation that has been circulating about OnePlus India and its operations. We’re operating as usual and will continue to do so. Never Settle.”

Liu also shared an image with the post that featured the text, “Recent unverified reports claiming OnePlus is shutting down are false. OnePlus India's business operations continue as normal. We urge all stakeholders to verify information from official sources before sharing unsubstantiated claims.”

OnePlus had launched its flagship device, OnePlus 15, in India in November, followed by the OnePlus 15R and OnePlus Pad Go 2 the very next month. However, in the last few weeks, there have been rumours that the Oppo sub-brand has cancelled its plans for the OnePlus Open 2, its notebook-style foldable, and OnePlus 15s, its compact flagship.

The company has also been increasingly losing market share to rivals in an ever-competitive smartphone market, which is even more complicated now with the recent memory chip shortages. As per IDC data, OnePlus went from having 3.6% market share in Q3 2024 to 2.4% in Q3 2025, marking a 30.5% decline for the brand.

Meanwhile, OnePlus' parent company Oppo remained steady at 13.9% in both Q3 2024 and Q4 2025.

OnePlus's tax troubles in India: Apart from battling rumours around its shutdown, OnePlus India is also said to be facing a ₹93 crore tax notice from the GST department related to its lifetime screen replacement programme for the green line issue, according to a report by the Economic Times.

The company is said to have made the notice public in a regulatory filing submitted to the Registrar of Companies, where it stated that the authorities have carried out inquiries, searches, and inspections into its “Green Line Worry Free Solution”.

The company is said to have deposited ₹10 crore under protest but has now reportedly been advised by its senior legal counsel that it has a strong case and the likelihood of any liability arising is low.