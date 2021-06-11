OnePlus launched a new range of affordable 4K TVs at its Summer Launch Event on June 10. This new range of OnePlus TVs will be available for open sale via various channels from June 11, Friday. They have been available for Red Cable Club, Flipkart Plus and Amazon Prime members from the launch day itself. The OnePlus TV U1S has been launched in three sizes - 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch. All variants of OnePlus TV U1S will be available with 4K resolution, HDR10+, HLG, MEMC support, Dolby Atmos and more.

Where to buy

OnePlus TV U1S will be available at OnePlus India's official website, OnePlus.in, OnePlus Experience Stores, Amazon, Reliance Digital as other channels. The open sale for OnePlus TV U1S will begin from mid-day on June 11, Friday.

OnePlus TV U1S offers

OnePlus is offering the U1S line-up on its official website a discount of ₹2,000 on purchase with HDFC credit cards and EMI transactions. Buyers can also avail no cost EMI for up to 9 months on using HDFC Bank cards. Meanwhile, financing the purchase via Bajaj Finance can get them no cost EMIs for 6 months. Buying OnePlus TV U1S from OnePlus.in with American Express cards will let the buyers avail of a cashback up to 10 per cent.

OnePlus is also offering gifts on the purchase of OnePlus TV U1S via its website. Buyers can get OnePlus Bud Z or OnePlus Band with every purchase during the the launch week that will last till June 17. Shopping OnePlus Store app can get them a OnePlus Watch with their purchase; the offer is live till June 30 in India.

On Amazon.in, OnePlus TV U1S is available with different offers. On using HDFC Bank credit cards, buyers can get an instant discount of ₹3,000. Amazon is also offering no cost EMIs on select cards, with tenures depending on the card being used. The e-tailer is offering 5 per cent cashback for Prime members buying OnePlus TV U1S with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit cards, and 3 per cent for others. Purchasing the select seller on Amazon can get the buyers an Echo Dot 3rd Gen for free.

OnePlus TV U1S specifications

OnePlus TV U1S has been launched in three screen sizes - 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch. All three sizes come with a 4K resolution of 3840x2160 pixels. The LED panel has a DCI-P3 colour gamut of 93 per cent. The TVs are HDR10+ certified and support HDR10 and HLG for high quality content. The units feature Gamma Engine with MEMC, Super Resolution, Noise Reduction, Dynamic Contrast, Colour Space Mapping, etc. for picture enhancement. Audio capabilities are handled buy a dual channel 30W speaker with Dolby audio format support. The speakers, two on the 50-inch and 55-inch units and four on the 65-inch unit, have been co-tuned with Dynaudio.

The OnePlus TV U1S line-up runs on Android 10 with apps including OxygenPlay, YouTube, Prime Video, Netflix, Spotify, Google Play Store, Bluetooth Stereo, File Browser, Weather and OnePlus Pictorial included. The screen also has Google Chromecast built-in, as well as Miracast, DLNA and MultiCast for casting duties.

Internally, the OnePlus TV U1S has 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. For connectivity, the U1S line-up offers 802.11 a/b/g/n WiFi with 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz speed support, Bluetooth 5.0, ethernet port, OnePlus Connect 2.0, RF connection input, three HDMI 2.1 compatible ports with eARC support on HDMI 1 port, AV input, digital audio input and two USB 2.0 ports. OnePlus is also selling a separate camera unit for its U1S TVs.

OnePlus TV U1S Price

The 50-inch model of OnePlus TV U1S has been priced at ₹39,999, whereas the 55-inch variant will retail for ₹47,999. The biggest 65-inch model will cost ₹62,999. The external camera module will cost ₹2,499 extra.

