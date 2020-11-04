OnePlus unveils global largest Experience Store in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus on Wednesday unveiled its largest experience store globally here. Spread across 16,000 sq.ft, the experience store "OnePlus Nizam Palace" also includes a large customer service center with dedicated glass cubicles for customers to meet and consult service executives, thus ensuring transparency in the service provided, a company press release said.

In addition, the store exhibits unique visual display elements showcasing the newly launched OnePlus 8T 5G. Highlighting the futuristic elements of the brand, the visual display elements offer one of a kind consumer experience with holographic display of the key product features, while emulating a camera lens effect.

Vikas Agarwal, General Manager, OnePlus India, said "OnePlus remains committed to achieving long-term growth in India. We chose Hyderabad to open our first R&D centre in the country and today we are proud to be back in the city with our largest experience store. The new OnePlus Nizam Palace sets a new benchmark in the retail segment, redefining how consumers experience the premium OnePlus offerings," he said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

