OnePlus has launched two new smartphones in the new flagship OnePlus 9 series. The new smartphone flagship series will comprise OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. Earlier leaks had suggested that OnePlus will launch a budget version of the smartphone as well but the company did not introduce any such device.

Price

The OnePlus 9 will be sold in two variants. The 8GB RAM, 128GB internal storage variant has been priced at ₹49,999. The variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage is priced at ₹54,999.

OnePlus 9 Pro starts at a price of ₹64,999 for the variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage and ₹69,999 for the variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Features

OnePlus 9 Pro has been introduced in partnership with Hasselblad. The camera setup on the smartphone was teased multiple times ahead of the launch. While the lens of the new Hasselblad version of the OnePlus 9 Pro comes from Sony, the colour tuning has been done in partnership with Hasselblad.

The flagship device gets a quad camera setup. The OnePlus 9 Pro also gets a 16MP front-facing camera. The primary camera gets a new Hasselblad mode which the company claims will let users modify camera settings minutely. The camera can shoot 8K at 30fps. The phone can also shoot 4K at 120fps. The phone also gets a new night mode for video.

The phone will be available in three colours: Morning Mist, Pine Green, Stellar Black.

The screen on the OnePlus 9 Pro gets a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The phone also gets a new Hyper Touch mode for a better gaming experience. The screen gets bright till up to 1300 nits and supports HDR 10+.

In terms of power, the phone gets the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset which is a 5nm chipset. The phone gets a new Cool Play option for better heat dissipation while gaming.

The phone comes with a 4500mAh battery. The phone gets 65W dash charge. The company claims the phone can provide 65% of battery charge in 15 minutes. In terms of wireless charging, the phone gets 50W fast charging speed which takes 45 minutes for a complete 0 to 100% charge.

The OnePlus 9 comes with the same battery capacity, same heat dissipation technology. However, one big difference is that the phone gets a flat-screen and a triple camera primary setup instead of a quad camera setup on the Pro version.

