OnePlus smartphone users may soon get a unique notification while visiting an airport. The company has revealed a new project where owners of OnePlus devices will get access to special charging stations placed in selective airports. Initially, the feature will only be available in India.

OnePlus will be placing charging stations in airports that will come with dedicated charging docks. While this may sound like a usual charging facility available at an airport, there are few exclusives that will only be accessible on OnePlus device and the company claims it is currently tailor-made for India.

One of the biggest additions is that this feature will provide users with a notification every time they are in proximity of a charging station. The user will not only get a notification but also be able to track the station and the distance to the closest ones.

View Full Image The charging station settings on the OnePlus device

OnePlus charging stations will be integrated with beacons which will help the device identify charging stations nearby. The user can also mute these notifications at any given time.

Another exclusive addition is the availability of 30W fast charging on these charging stations. However, the user will have to carry the red cable that comes with the OnePlus device in order to utilize the maximum charging speed available on their device.

As far as support is concerned, OnePlus will be providing an update for OnePlus 8, OnePlus 7 and OnePlus Nord series. However, the company has promised that support for OnePlus 6 series devices is also on the way. Currently, the charging stations are available at Bangalore airport, and will soon be launched at Delhi airport. The company will be adding support for other airports as well.

