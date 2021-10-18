Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Limited Edition announced in India. See price, specifications

OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Limited Edition announced in India. See price, specifications

OnePlus Harry Potter Limited Edition
Edited By Vivek Punj

OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Limited Edition smartwatch comes with several elements related to the magical world created by JK Rowling

A special edition Harry Potter-themed OnePlus Watch has been launched in India on Monday. The OnePlus Harry Potter Limited Edition smartwatch will retail in the country at 16,999. The wearable features a Hogwarts crest embossed on the starp and watch faces based on the Harry Potter books.

Apart from the Harry Potter-related elements, the OnePlus smartwatch also offers fitness tracker, as well as health-focussed features like heart rate monitor, blood oxygen level tracker and more.

Also Read: OnePlus 9RT unveiled with Snapdragon 888 chipset. Check details

The OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Limited Edition has the same circular 1.39-inch display as the normal version of the smartwatch. The strap has been fashioned out of vegan leather with the Hogwarts logo embossed on it.

The watch features a hand-polished 2.5D curved glass on its face. OnePlus claims that the case of the smartwatch is corrosion-resistant. The watch gets two buttons on the right edge, with Harry's iconic lightning bolt etched on the power button. The watch faces can be switched to show crests of Hogwarts houses - Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Slytherin, and Ravenclaw, or the Hogwarts crest. Wearers can also choose animations for the icons on the menu screen.

The OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Limited Edition comes with Warp Charge fast charging that can provide enough power for a day's use with 5 minutes of charging and battery back up of up to 14 days on a single full charge. The smartwatch features Bluetooth 5.0 that allows it to connect to smartphones and OnePlus TVs.

On health-related features, the OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Limited Edition can track more than 110 workouts, as well as heart rate, stress levels and blood oxygen levels (SpO2).

Also Read: OnePlus ups the stake in camera battle with Hasselblad XPan mode

The smartwatch is rated IP68 and 5ATM for water resistance, meaning it can withstand up to 50 meters of water for 10 minutes.

The OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Limited Edition price at launch is 16,999. It will be available via OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Red Cable Club app, and offline OnePlus Experience Stores on October 21 from 12 PM. OnePlus is also holding an early access sale for the device on October 20 at 12 PM via the OnePlus Store app.

Buyers can avail a discount of 1,000 on using ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank cards and EMI transactions.

