The watch features a hand-polished 2.5D curved glass on its face. OnePlus claims that the case of the smartwatch is corrosion-resistant. The watch gets two buttons on the right edge, with Harry's iconic lightning bolt etched on the power button. The watch faces can be switched to show crests of Hogwarts houses - Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Slytherin, and Ravenclaw, or the Hogwarts crest. Wearers can also choose animations for the icons on the menu screen.