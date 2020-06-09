NEW DELHI : A day after opening sale for Oneplus 8 series on Amazon, Chinese technology company OnePlus is reportedly planning to launch a new mid-range device OnePlus Z in India on July 10.

Earlier leaks of the OnePlus Z hinted at a July launch, and a reliable source within the company has now confirmed the date is July 10, reports Android Central.

OnePlus Z Price

As per the report, OnePlus Z will start at ₹24,990 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, which is ₹17,000 less than the base version of the OnePlus 8.

Another variant of the phone that comes with 12GB of RAM is also expected.

OnePlus Z Specs

The OnePlus Z smartphone is likely to flaunt a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED screen with a single punch-hole display cutout for a 16MP front camera.

The back of the phone will feature a triple camera setup that will consist of a 48MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 13MP telephoto sensor.

It may be powered by the Snapdragon 765 SoC with 5G support, apart from featuring with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

OnePlus Z Battery

The phone may be backed by a 4,300mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging.

The company is also planning an event for July 2 where it will launch two new smart TV series in India.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated