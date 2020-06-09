The OnePlus Z smartphone is likely to flaunt a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED screen with a single punch-hole display cutout for a 16MP front camera. Photo: Twitter

OnePlus Z smartphone to launch in India soon. Check price, date, specs

1 min read . 12:34 PM IST

As per the report, OnePlus Z will start at ₹24,990 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, which is ₹17,000 less than the base version of the OnePlus 8.