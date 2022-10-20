Online free ‘Diwali’ gifts scam: Here's how to prevent phishing attacks

In order to avoid such scams, people need to be wary of links that do not appear genuine. One should always check thes source and whether the link is framed properly. The domain name should be checked and if you at any point of time feel that the link is from an invalid source, you should avoid clicking on it. And even if you end up clicking on the link, you should never reveal your personal data.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}