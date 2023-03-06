Online gaming cos move CBDT, PMO to oppose tax rules

S. Vasudevan, executive partner at law firm Lakshmikumaran & Sridharan, added that the TDS move may also prove to be a deterrent for users. “The move is likely a way for the government to enforce a streamlined taxation process, since previously, there was no way to determine if a person was evading taxes by using the threshold as a way to hide withdrawals, unless they would voluntarily disclose these earnings. The TDS regime does not, theoretically, increase any tax burden for companies. However, it could act as a deterrent for many casual players, if they were to have a sizable tax being implemented on every small-ticket casual title they would play," he said.