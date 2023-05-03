“Online gaming expected to attract investment once tax policy is finalised”, says FM Sitharaman2 min read . Updated: 03 May 2023, 04:28 PM IST
According to the minister, the GST Council is engaged in discussions at the ministerial level regarding different aspects of online gaming, such as taxation and regulation.
On Tuesday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the GST Council is currently discussing taxation policies for online gaming. She expressed optimism that the sector would receive investment once the policies are finalized. Sitharaman was answering a query from Krafton, a Korean gaming company, regarding India's efforts to lure foreign investment in gaming companies.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×