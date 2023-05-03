The issue of imposing Goods and Services Tax (GST) on online games has been a contentious one for almost two years. Several states have advocated for a lower tax rate on online games that require skill, arguing that games of skill should not be treated on par with games of chance. However, a decision on this matter has not been reached yet. The GST Council is expected to make a conclusive decision on taxation policies for online gaming in its upcoming meeting, which may take place either this month or in June.