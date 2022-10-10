Online gaming industry to challenge Tamil Nadu ordinance2 min read . Updated: 10 Oct 2022, 11:37 PM IST
- This will be the second time that the industry has challenged a government decision in the state
NEW DELHI : The online gaming industry is set to challenge an ordinance by the Tamil Nadu government that seeks to ban online gambling and regulate online gaming. Stakeholders and lawyers with knowledge of the development said the ordinance, passed on 3 October, “goes against many years of established court orders".