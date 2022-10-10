Online gaming industry to challenge Tamil Nadu ordinance

“Such a regulation goes against years of established court regulations, which have segregated games of chance and skill. The law is trying to establish a new regulation of sorts where the two are not mutually exclusive," he said. While gambling is a state subject, the Union government’s Public Gambling Act, 1867 prohibits betting money on games of chance. However, rulings by various courts in the past have categorized games like rummy, poker and daily fantasy sports (like Dream 11), as games of skill.