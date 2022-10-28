Online scams cost Americans billions. Here’s how to avoid the worst of them
Online Scams Cost Americans Billions. Here’s How to Avoid the Worst of Them.
BY ROBERT MCMILLAN | UPDATED 10月 20, 2022 03:35 午後 EDT
For years now, scammers have found that they can make millions of dollars conning people using a variety of online methods. So how to avoid being scammed?
The bottom line, law-enforcement officials say, is that if you ever find yourself transferring money online, either to or on behalf of someone you’ve never met—stop. Even if you know who you’re sending the money to, talk to them via telephone before you send the funds.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3), which tracks online crime, in 2021 received a record 847,376 complaints, representing $6.9 billion in potential losses. Criminals continue to target corporations with scams such as business email compromise and ransomware, but many of the scams also target individuals.
These crimes can be devastating. According to the IC3, victims reported nearly $1 billion in losses to what the FBI calls “confidence" or “romance" scams, and $1.6 billion in losses relating to cryptocurrency scams.
Here are a few of the most common scams, as described by law-enforcement officials and investigators:
This scam starts with a friendly message from someone you don’t know. It can come as a text, a LinkedIn request or even a message on social media. The scammer may say they have mistaken you for someone else, and will quickly send you a photo or start talking about something you have in common, law-enforcement officials say.
They will claim to have worked at the same company as you, or to have lived in your city, and will do their best to strike up an online friendship. Soon, conversation will turn to finance, and your new friend will try to persuade you to invest money in a cryptocurrency account. But in this scam, the account is a fake, because the investment website that takes your money is controlled by the scammer.
Although it will look as though you are making profits, you will never be able to retrieve your money. If you try to take your money out of the account, you will be asked to pay fees, and then taxes, and then more fees. All of this money goes to the scammer, officials say.
In romance scams, an older cousin of the pig-butchering scam, the criminal first wants to make you fall in love. “The criminals who carry out romance scams are experts at what they do and will seem genuine, caring and believable," the IC3 wrote in its most-recent annual report.
The scammer will often pretend to be in the military or working overseas and will propose marriage or set up plans to meet, but it will never happen. Instead they will hit up the victim for money—perhaps to pay for a medical emergency, or an unexpected bill, the IC3 says.
Criminals will pretend they are someone you know and reach out to you in a panic with any number of scenarios. They’re in a jam. Maybe they’re in a foreign country. And they need money sent to them immediately. They might pretend to be a relative—a grandchild or a niece or nephew—but they might also masquerade as a friend, law-enforcement officials say.
If you own cryptocurrency, you might get a message from someone claiming to be in technical support or the account-security department, warning you of an issue with your account. The scammer will ask for your login credentials to fix the problem, but will instead steal your money, law-enforcement officials say.
If you need to interact with a company, go to their website and use the telephone number or support services that are listed there, investigators say. Be wary of unsolicited phone calls or messages.
Once you’ve lost your money, there are criminals who might be waiting to take advantage of your situation. These scammers set up fraudulent companies that say that they can get your money back for a fee.
“Unfortunately, for many victims of fraud, the offer may be another scheme that adds insult to injury," the Commodity Futures Trading Commission said in a warning posted to its website about these scams.
While there are legitimate recovery companies out there, most law-enforcement officials don’t recommend using them. So what should you do instead? Victims should file a report to the IC3 and reach out to law enforcement, such as your local Secret Service office, said Shawn Bradstreet, special agent in charge of San Francisco’s Secret Service field office.
“You’d want to be very cautious in dealing with a private firm," he said.