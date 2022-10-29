Online shopping via Flipkart? Now pay extra for cash on delivery orders

Walmart-owned Flipkart has introduced a handling fee for its cash on delivery orders. As reflecting on the Flipkart mobile app and website, the e-tailer will now charge a nominal fee of ₹5 when a user choses ‘Cash on Delivery’ payment option. At present, Flipkart charges delivery fees for products below a certain price category. While the actual charges vary with each seller, a product listed as Flipkart Plus demands a delivery fee of ₹40 if the order value is less than ₹500. On the other hand, there are no delivery fees on orders above ₹500.

