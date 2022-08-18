Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Technology / News /  Online Tatkal Passport service in India: How to apply for it?

Online Tatkal Passport service in India: How to apply for it?

A guide to apply for online Tatkal Passport Seva. 
2 min read . 10:41 PM ISTLivemint

  • The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has come up with provisions for prompt approval of online passport applications. This has been done under the “Tatkal Plan”. This would help the people who urgently need to travel and get their passport in hand within a short span of time.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Tatkal services of Indian Railways have been a great help for passengers. Similarly, what if the cumbersome process of applying for a passport and waiting for the approval gets simplified? 

Recently, The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has come up with provisions for prompt approval of passport applications. This has been done under the “Tatkal Plan". This would help the people who urgently need to travel and get their passport in hand within a short span of time.

What to know before applying for a Tatkal Passport

 

Payment Method: Citizens can make their payment via online payment gateways for the online tatkal passport services via NET Banking, Debit/Credit cards and also through SBI Bank Challan.

Essential prerequisites for tatkal passport: There is a list of documents that are required to apply for an online tatkal passport. It includes Verification Certificate as per Annexure F, Voter ID card, Arms license, Ration card, Birth certificate, Gas connection bill, Bank passbook, SC/ST/OBC certificate, Driving license, Service photo identity, Student’s ID card, Property documents, Pension documents, PAN card, Railway ID, Freedom fighters ID (if any). Any three of these mentioned documents can be submitted for applying for the online Tatkal passport service.

Here are the final steps to apply for the online application of Tatkal passport service.

 

STEP 1 Go to the official website of the passport department. (https://passportindia.gov.in/ website).

STEP 2 Click on register on the official portal of Passport seva.

STEP 3 Proceed with login to the portal with your ID and password.

STEP 4 Two options, stating “Fresh" and “Reissue" would appear on the screen. Choose the applicable option from the list.

STEP 5 Further, click on the “Tatkal" option under the given scheme type plans.

STEP 6 Now, download the application form and fill the complete details.

STEP 7 Proceed with submitting the form.

STEP 8 Now, finish the procedure of payment.

STEP 9 Proceed with printing out the receipt of the online payment.

STEP 10 Book your appointment at the nearest Passport Service Kendra (PSK) in your area for further process.

These steps complete the online application for applying for the Tatkal passport service.

