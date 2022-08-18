Online Tatkal Passport service in India: How to apply for it?

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has come up with provisions for prompt approval of online passport applications. This has been done under the “Tatkal Plan”. This would help the people who urgently need to travel and get their passport in hand within a short span of time.
Tatkal services of Indian Railways have been a great help for passengers. Similarly, what if the cumbersome process of applying for a passport and waiting for the approval gets simplified?
Recently, The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has come up with provisions for prompt approval of passport applications. This has been done under the “Tatkal Plan". This would help the people who urgently need to travel and get their passport in hand within a short span of time.
What to know before applying for a Tatkal Passport
Payment Method: Citizens can make their payment via online payment gateways for the online tatkal passport services via NET Banking, Debit/Credit cards and also through SBI Bank Challan.
Essential prerequisites for tatkal passport: There is a list of documents that are required to apply for an online tatkal passport. It includes Verification Certificate as per Annexure F, Voter ID card, Arms license, Ration card, Birth certificate, Gas connection bill, Bank passbook, SC/ST/OBC certificate, Driving license, Service photo identity, Student’s ID card, Property documents, Pension documents, PAN card, Railway ID, Freedom fighters ID (if any). Any three of these mentioned documents can be submitted for applying for the online Tatkal passport service.
Here are the final steps to apply for the online application of Tatkal passport service.
STEP 1 Go to the official website of the passport department. (https://passportindia.gov.in/ website).
STEP 2 Click on register on the official portal of Passport seva.