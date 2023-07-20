Only 2.4% in math: Is ChatGPT turning dumb?

How did other experts react?

When the findings were published, AI expert Gary Marcus tweeted that “this instability will be LLMs’ undoing". Jim Fan, senior scientist at Nvidia, opined that in a bid to make GPT-4 “safer", OpenAI could have made it less useful, “leading to a possible degradation in cognitive skills". He added that in a bid to cut costs, OpenAI could have reduced the parameters. Princeton professor of computer science Arvind Narayanan and a PhD student at the same university co-authored a response in which they argue, among other things, that variance in behaviour does not suggest a degradation in capability.

