OpenAI addresses 'chat title' bug and global outage, reveals root cause

OpenAI addresses 'chat title' bug and global outage, reveals root cause3 min read . Updated: 25 Mar 2023, 11:47 AM IST
The company has provided an explanation for the recent global outage and the chat title bug, stating that the issue has been resolved. The company has successfully restored both the ChatGPT service and chat history feature, except for a few hours of chat history that could not be retrieved.
OpenAI announced on Wednesday that it resolved a bug that allowed a few users to view the conversation history titles of others using the popular chatbot. To fix the issue, access to chat history between 1 am PDT and 10 am PDT on March 20 was restricted. CEO Sam Altman confirmed the fix via Twitter.
