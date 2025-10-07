OpenAI agent builder launched for building AI agents: Top 5 features you should know

OpenAI has launched the Agent Builder as part of the AgentKit to allow developers the tools to build agentic workflows, optimize performance, and design agents on a visual-first canvas.

​While introducing the feature in a blog post, OpenAI wrote, "Until now, building agents meant juggling fragmented tools—complex orchestration with no versioning, custom connectors, manual eval pipelines, prompt tuning, and weeks of frontend work before launch. With AgentKit, developers can now design workflows visually and embed agentic UIs faster using new building blocks like:"

​Top 5 features of Agent Builder: ​1) Drag and drop: ​The Agent Builder comes with a drag-and-drop feature which gives developers the option to create multi-agent workflows. It allows teams to see how agents work, test them, and make changes easily.

​For chat experiences, ChatKit lets developers embed chat-based agents easily in websites or apps. These can be used for customer support, onboarding, research, or knowledge assistants.

​2) Code integration: ​Advanced users can also tap Agent Builder for creating agents on the visual canvas and integrating them into their applications using the Agents SDK for Node or Python.

3) Refined fine-tuning: ​OpenAI is expanding reinforcement fine-tuning (RFT), which lets developers train models to make better decisions and follow custom rules. The feature is already available for some models and is currently in beta for GPT-5.

​4) Context-aware: ​The new feature uses the latest AI models to bring in relevant context, including web search and file search. It can also connect to popular business apps and MCP servers to pull in internal and external context.

​OpenAI also introduced the Connector Registry, which helps companies manage data across multiple apps and workspaces, including Dropbox, Google Drive, Microsoft Teams, and SharePoint. To keep agents safe, OpenAI added Guardrails, a security layer that prevents agents from doing harmful things or sharing sensitive information.

​5) Built-in guardrails: ​The Agent Builder comes with built-in guardrails to detect jailbreaks, apply custom safeguards in the Canvas, mask PII, and more.