OpenAI allows using its AI for ‘military and warfare’ purposes. Here's what we know so far
OpenAI clarified that its policy does not allow tools to be used for harm, weapons development, communications surveillance, or to injure others or destroy property, but it does allow for national security use cases that align with its mission
OpenAI has quietly made changes to its usage policy, removing the ban on using its technology for "weapons development" and "military and warfare". The rewritten policy page stated that changes had been made to the document to make it "clearer" and "more readable". Since then, the word "clearer" has been replaced with "added service-specific guidance".