OpenAI and Anthropic double AI usage limits in holiday boost for developers: All you need to know

OpenAI and Anthropic are offering temporary boosts to their AI coding tools this holiday season, doubling usage limits for Codex and Claude users to support developers during high-demand workloads. Here's all you need to know about the plans.

Govind Choudhary
Updated27 Dec 2025, 08:33 AM IST
AI Quick Read

OpenAI and Anthropic have announced temporary increases to usage limits on their AI coding tools, offering developers extra capacity during the holiday period.

Holiday boost for AI developers

As part of a year-end initiative, both companies are giving select users access to higher usage caps, a move aimed at developers and professionals who regularly reach existing limits during intensive work cycles.

OpenAI doubles Codex limits until January

OpenAI has reset and doubled the usual rate limits for users of Codex, its AI-powered coding agent. The enhanced limits will remain in place until 1 January 2026.

The announcement was shared on X by Thibault Sottiaux, a Member of Technical Staff at OpenAI, who described the change as a holiday thank you to users following months of active use and feedback.

Codex is designed to support end to end software development. It can generate and modify code from text prompts or images and is available through multiple channels, including the command line, ChatGPT, and development environments such as Visual Studio Code and Cursor.

Anthropic offers limited time Claude promotion

Anthropic has launched a similar promotion for its Claude AI platform. From 25 December through to 31 December, subscribers on Pro and Max plans receive double their normal usage limits across mobile, desktop and web versions of the service.

The company confirmed that the offer applies to individual subscribers only. Team and Enterprise plans are excluded. Both existing users and new subscribers who join during the promotional window are eligible for the increased limits.

Once the promotion ends, all accounts will revert to their standard usage allowances based on their subscription tier.

Reflecting demand from heavy users

These holiday offers come at a time when AI providers are closely managing usage caps, rate limits and metering systems across paid plans. Such controls typically operate on rolling time windows or weekly thresholds.

By temporarily relaxing these limits, OpenAI and Anthropic appear to be targeting developers and power users who rely on AI tools for demanding workloads and who are most likely to encounter restrictions during peak usage periods.

Key Takeaways
  • OpenAI and Anthropic are doubling usage limits for developers during the holiday season.
  • The increased limits apply only to individual users and will revert after the promotional period.
  • Codex and Claude AI platforms will support users with enhanced capabilities until January 2026.
 
 
