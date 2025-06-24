Subscribe

OpenAI and Jony Ive’s AI hardware ambitions hit roadblock over trademark dispute: Report

OpenAI has reportedly removed references to its hardware subsidiary io from its website amid a trademark dispute with iyO, a Google-backed start-up. 

Livemint
Updated24 Jun 2025, 09:05 PM IST
Advertisement
OpenAI has reportedly scrubbed all references to its newly acquired hardware subsidiary, io, from its website this week, following a trademark dispute brought by iyO, a Google-backed start-up developing custom-moulded earpieces billed as “the world’s first audio computer”.
OpenAI has reportedly scrubbed all references to its newly acquired hardware subsidiary, io, from its website this week, following a trademark dispute brought by iyO, a Google-backed start-up developing custom-moulded earpieces billed as “the world’s first audio computer”.

OpenAI has reportedly scrubbed all references to its newly acquired hardware subsidiary, io, from its website this week, following a trademark dispute brought by iyO, a Google-backed start-up developing custom-moulded earpieces billed as “the world’s first audio computer”.

Advertisement

According to MacRumors, the legal clash comes after iyO submitted court documents alleging that OpenAI and io were fully aware of its in-ear computing device, even going so far as to request a demonstration. Reportedly, the filings include emails that iyO says prove OpenAI’s team was briefed on the start-up’s innovation prior to launching its own hardware efforts.

You may be interested in

28% OFF

Ai Thinker Ai-M61-32S Open Source Hardware WiFi6 Audio Development Board AiPi-Voice using a built-in Codec chip

  • Ai Thinker Ai-M61-32S Open Source Hardware WiFi6 Audio Development Board AiPi-Voice using a built-in Codec chip

₹1299

₹1800

Get This

Neuromorphic Computing Unleashed A Comprehensive Guide for Professionals Artificial Intelligence AI Brain-inspired computing AI hardware revolution Spiking neural networks (SNNs) AI chip technology

  • Neuromorphic Computing Unleashed A Comprehensive Guide for Professionals Artificial Intelligence AI Brain-inspired computing AI hardware revolution Spiking neural networks (SNNs) AI chip technology

₹449

Get This

60% OFF

AI Hardware Engineer Interview Questions Answers For Job Seekers: Sharpen Your Skills And Prepare for the Position of AI Hardware Engineer

  • AI Hardware Engineer Interview Questions Answers For Job Seekers: Sharpen Your Skills And Prepare for the Position of AI Hardware Engineer

₹1999

₹4999

Get This

Experre - Tech Info, AI , Software & Hardware , Science Technology.

  • Experre - Tech Info
  • AI
  • Software & Hardware

Get This

10% OFF

Hardware to Code: How Software is Transforming the Automotive Industry

  • Hardware to Code: How Software is Transforming the Automotive Industry

₹279

₹310

Get This

Mastering AI Hardware: A Comprehensive Guide to Neural Network Processors and Beyond

  • Mastering AI Hardware: A Comprehensive Guide to Neural Network Processors and Beyond

₹449

Get This

70% OFF

Maxima Max Pro Turbo with Voice AI (Google/Siri) Assistant, 1.69” HD full touch display with 550 Nits Brightness, Premium Bluetooth calling function, Heart Rate/SpO2 Monitor and In-Depth AI sleep Monitoring

  • Maxima Max Pro Turbo with Voice AI (Google/Siri) Assistant
  • 1.69” HD full touch display with 550 Nits Brightness
  • Premium Bluetooth calling function

₹2099

₹6999

Get This

38% OFF

OAKTER Smart Glasses with Wireless Bluetooth | Hands-Free Calling | Open Ear Music | Sport Headset | Intelligent Eyewear | Connect with Your Mobile/Tablet | Black

  • OAKTER Smart Glasses with Wireless Bluetooth | Hands-Free Calling | Open Ear Music | Sport Headset | Intelligent Eyewear | Connect with Your Mobile/Tablet | Black

₹2499

₹3999

Get This

Hardware for LLM AI: A Comprehensive Guide to Hardware Infrastructure for Large Language Models

  • Hardware for LLM AI: A Comprehensive Guide to Hardware Infrastructure for Large Language Models

₹93

Get This

20% OFF

Translation Earbuds Real Time, 3-in-1 AI Translator Earbuds for 144 Languages & Accents, Two-Way Wireless Earphone, TWS Translator Device with APP Fit IOS and Android for Travel, Learning and Business

  • Translation Earbuds Real Time
  • 3-in-1 AI Translator Earbuds for 144 Languages & Accents
  • Two-Way Wireless Earphone

₹9000

₹11190

Get This

OpenAI, which purchased io, a company co-founded by former Apple design chief Jony Ive, for a reported $6.5 billion, has not publicly commented on the trademark claims. The AI firm has previously said that the io acquisition could eventually add as much as $1 trillion in value to its business, the report said.

Also Read | OpenAI teams with Jony Ive on AI hardware? Ming-Chi Kuo reveals prototype detail

In court documents filed on 12 June, io co-founder and ex-Apple hardware executive Tang Tan addressed the accusations, stating that while the company had indeed “surveyed the existing commercial offerings” in the early stages of development, this included buying over 30 different headphone and earbud models for research purposes.

Advertisement

The publication highlights that Tan also clarified that the first product fromio is “not an in-ear device, nor a wearable device”, contradicting earlier speculation from tech analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Kuo had predicted the device would be worn around the neck like a necklace, but Tan's declaration suggests something quite different and perhaps more elusive. The product, according to the filings, is still “at least a year away” from being available for purchase.

Several media reports have previously hinted that the AI-powered device will likely be pocket-sized, screen-free, and capable of contextual awareness, designed to understand a user’s environment and life in real-time. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has reportedly described the prototype, tested in private, as “the coolest piece of technology that the world will have ever seen”.

Advertisement
 
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Business NewsTechnologyNewsOpenAI and Jony Ive’s AI hardware ambitions hit roadblock over trademark dispute: Report
Read Next Story