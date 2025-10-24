OpenAI announces major Sora update: Editing, trending cameos, and Android launch on the way

OpenAI’s head of Sora, Bill Peebles, has shared a detailed update on the video generation app’s upcoming features, signalling a major phase of evolution for the creative tool. In a post on X on Thursday, Peebles highlighted several improvements, from new creation tools to social and performance upgrades.

Character Cameos and Editing Tools on the Way At the centre of Sora’s next update are new creation features, including the ability to generate character cameos. Users will soon be able to feature their pets, favourite toys, or even AI-generated characters in their Sora videos. Peebles said the team expects a surge of “crazy new cameos” once the feature rolls out.

To help users explore these creations, Sora’s generation interface will be updated to show trending cameos in real time.

The app will also introduce basic video editing tools, starting with the ability to stitch together multiple clips. Peebles added that more powerful editing capabilities will follow in future releases.

Social Experience Set for an Overhaul Another major focus area is Sora’s social experience. Currently, most users interact via a global feed, but OpenAI plans to introduce community-specific channels. These could include groups based on universities, workplaces, or shared interests such as sports clubs.

The move is designed to make Sora a more collaborative and community-driven platform, encouraging users to connect around shared creative themes.

Improved Feed and App Performance Peebles also noted ongoing improvements to Sora’s feed and moderation system. The feed has reportedly become “much better” in recent weeks, with further refinements in the pipeline. OpenAI is also working to reduce excessive moderation of generations, an issue that many users have found frustrating.

Additionally, efforts are underway to make the app faster and more responsive, enhancing the overall experience.

Android Version Coming Soon Perhaps the most anticipated part of the announcement is that Sora’s Android version is nearing release. Peebles confirmed that development is in its final stages, marking a significant step toward expanding the app’s reach beyond iOS.