OpenAI, Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet among AI companies urged by US Senator to prioritize security and combat bias1 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 09:32 AM IST
- US Senator took action by sending letters to the CEOs of several AI companies, including OpenAI, Scale AI, Meta Platforms, Midjourney, Anthropic, Percipient.ai, and others to give priority to security measures, address bias concerns, and ensure responsible deployment of new technologies.
In a call to action, the chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee requested CEOs of various artificial intelligence (AI) companies to give priority to security measures, address bias concerns, and ensure responsible deployment of new technologies.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×