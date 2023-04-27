Senator Mark Warner, a Democrat and the chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, has expressed concerns regarding the potential risks posed by AI technology. He emphasized that beyond industry commitments, there is a clear need for some level of regulation in this field. Warner took action by sending letters to the CEOs of several AI companies, including OpenAI, Scale AI, Meta Platforms, Alphabet's Google, Apple, Stability AI, Midjourney, Anthropic, Percipient.ai, and Microsoft.