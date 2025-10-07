OpenAI brings ‘Mini apps’ to ChatGPT: How you can use Spotify, Canva, Zillow and more without leaving the AI tool

OpenAI has turned ChatGPT into more than just an AI chatbot. Starting 6 October 2025, users can now chat directly with popular services like Spotify, Canva, Coursera, Figma, Expedia, and Zillow, without leaving ChatGPT.

These “mini apps” work right inside your conversations. Think of them as tools that you can talk to, you type what you need, and the relevant app jumps in to help. For instance, you could say “Spotify, make me a Diwali party playlist,” or “Canva, design a poster for my event,” and the app responds inside the chat itself.

This new feature is available to all logged-in ChatGPT users outside the EU, across Free, Go, Plus, and Pro plans.

How it works You do not need to download anything or switch tabs. Just start a message with an app’s name — for example, “Figma, make a mock-up for a login page.” ChatGPT will automatically surface the right app and use the context of your chat to assist.

The first time you use an app, ChatGPT will ask you to connect it, so you know exactly what data is shared. Once connected, the app behaves like a smart assistant embedded within your chat.

ChatGPT can also suggest apps on its own. If you are discussing travel, it might surface Expedia to help plan your trip. If you are talking about buying a house, Zillow might appear with listings that match your budget, complete with an interactive map.

What users can actually do This update means ChatGPT is no longer just answering questions — it is performing actions. Here are a few examples of what users can try right now:

Spotify: Ask for playlists, trending songs, or recommendations.

Canva: Generate slide decks, social media posts, or posters from text prompts.

Zillow: Browse homes or apartments using live maps.

Expedia: Plan holidays, find hotels, or compare flight options.

Coursera: Take a course and ask ChatGPT to explain concepts as you go.

Figma: Prototype and adjust design elements interactively.

What’s next for developers OpenAI is also opening the doors for developers. The company has launched an Apps SDK, which lets anyone build apps that can chat naturally inside ChatGPT. Developers can start experimenting now using Developer Mode, with full app submissions and monetisation coming later this year.