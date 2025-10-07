Subscribe

OpenAI brings ‘Mini apps’ to ChatGPT: How you can use Spotify, Canva, Zillow and more without leaving the AI tool

OpenAI has introduced “mini apps” inside ChatGPT, letting users interact with services like Spotify, Canva, Coursera, Figma, Expedia, and Zillow directly in chat. Available globally, the update also debuts an Apps SDK for developers to build and monetise ChatGPT apps.

Govind Choudhary
Published7 Oct 2025, 12:22 PM IST
Advertisement
OpenAI has turned ChatGPT into more than just an AI chatbot. Starting 6 October 2025, users can now chat directly with popular services like Spotify, Canva, Coursera, Figma, Expedia, and Zillow, without leaving ChatGPT.
OpenAI has turned ChatGPT into more than just an AI chatbot. Starting 6 October 2025, users can now chat directly with popular services like Spotify, Canva, Coursera, Figma, Expedia, and Zillow, without leaving ChatGPT.(Image by Franz Bachinger from Pixabay )

OpenAI has turned ChatGPT into more than just an AI chatbot. Starting 6 October 2025, users can now chat directly with popular services like Spotify, Canva, Coursera, Figma, Expedia, and Zillow, without leaving ChatGPT.

Advertisement

These “mini apps” work right inside your conversations. Think of them as tools that you can talk to, you type what you need, and the relevant app jumps in to help. For instance, you could say “Spotify, make me a Diwali party playlist,” or “Canva, design a poster for my event,” and the app responds inside the chat itself.

This new feature is available to all logged-in ChatGPT users outside the EU, across Free, Go, Plus, and Pro plans.

How it works

You do not need to download anything or switch tabs. Just start a message with an app’s name — for example, “Figma, make a mock-up for a login page.” ChatGPT will automatically surface the right app and use the context of your chat to assist.

Advertisement

The first time you use an app, ChatGPT will ask you to connect it, so you know exactly what data is shared. Once connected, the app behaves like a smart assistant embedded within your chat.

ChatGPT can also suggest apps on its own. If you are discussing travel, it might surface Expedia to help plan your trip. If you are talking about buying a house, Zillow might appear with listings that match your budget, complete with an interactive map.

Also Read | Safety first! Sora 2 users get new cameo control and content safety - Here's how
Also Read | OpenAI’s Sora 2 sparks clone chaos: How to identify and download the real app
Also Read | ChatGPT users can now adjust GPT-5 Thinking speed: How the new update works

What users can actually do

This update means ChatGPT is no longer just answering questions — it is performing actions. Here are a few examples of what users can try right now:

  • Spotify: Ask for playlists, trending songs, or recommendations.
  • Canva: Generate slide decks, social media posts, or posters from text prompts.
  • Zillow: Browse homes or apartments using live maps.
  • Expedia: Plan holidays, find hotels, or compare flight options.
  • Coursera: Take a course and ask ChatGPT to explain concepts as you go.
  • Figma: Prototype and adjust design elements interactively.

Advertisement

What’s next for developers

OpenAI is also opening the doors for developers. The company has launched an Apps SDK, which lets anyone build apps that can chat naturally inside ChatGPT. Developers can start experimenting now using Developer Mode, with full app submissions and monetisation coming later this year.

The SDK is built on the Model Context Protocol (MCP) — an open standard aimed at making these integrations universal and easy to build.

 
 
SpotifyChatgptOpenaiArtifical Intelligence
Get Latest real-time updates
Get details on the iPhone 17 expected price, features, and launch date for the iPhone 17 Pro, Pro Max and Air models.
Business NewsTechnologyNewsOpenAI brings ‘Mini apps’ to ChatGPT: How you can use Spotify, Canva, Zillow and more without leaving the AI tool
Read Next Story