OpenAI CEO responds to Elon Musk's criticism of the company. Here’s what he says

Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, has responded to Elon Musk after being criticized by him. Musk, who is one of the initial founders of OpenAI, had recently tweeted that the company had become a "maximum profit company" that was not in line with his intentions. Musk's comments were prompted by a tweet questioning why he helped found OpenAI when he believes that AI is a major risk to society and needs further regulation. In response, Musk stated that OpenAI was created as a nonprofit open-source company to serve as a counterweight to Google, but it has since become a closed-source, maximum-profit company effectively controlled by Microsoft. Altman has now hit back at Musk's comments.

