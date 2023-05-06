OpenAI CEO Sam Altman reveals company hasn't trained GPT with paying customer data 'for a while'2 min read . Updated: 06 May 2023, 01:59 PM IST
Altman stated that OpenAI's clients had expressed their disapproval of the use of their data for training AI models, prompting the company to revise its plans. According to reports, OpenAI quietly updated its terms of service on March 1st to reflect this change in policy.
During a recent interview with CNBC, Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, disclosed that his company has ceased training its large language models, such as GPT, with customer data for a considerable period of time.
